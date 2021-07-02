Home > Entertainment Women and men are not made to compete with each other: Mathira Sakina Mehdi | July 02, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas’ recently said that women and men cannot be equal and now TV hostess Mathira has shared her views about the former’s stance.

Earlier, Abbas had replied to a user who stated that women are not equal to men and they are always belittled. She said, “Women are not always belittled. But they are repeatedly questioned for their choices in life.” Why is that question not the standard for men in the corporate world?”

She also asked why women are expected to not work when they are pregnant.

The actress further added, “And also, men and women are not equal. They have their own place and women have their own. Plus, women give birth to another human being. Men can’t do that.”

Mathira addressed Zara’s remarks, and said, “A man is incomplete without a woman and a woman is incomplete without a man. Both are made different for each other’s betterment, not to compete and take brownie points”.