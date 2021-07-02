Home > Entertainment Ayeza Khan pays tribute to Madam Noor Jehan by transforming into her iconic look Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 02, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ayeza Khan pays tribute to Madam Noor Jehan by transforming into her iconic look

Leading Pakistani TV actress Ayeza Khan is all set to hit the TV screens with her latest avatar in upcoming drama serial Laapata.

While, the Chupke Chupke starlet is playing a TikToker in her forthcoming project, she has paid tributes to the legendary Pakistani stars by recreating their iconic looks.

On Friday, the Mere Paas Tum Ho famed actress took to her social media handle and announced her tribute for the legendary late singer, the queen of melody, Madam Noor Jahan.

Recreating the signature look of Madam Noor Jehan, Ayeza stunned her fans with her amazing transformation. The starlet can be seen wearing a white saree with her hair tied in a bun, using the signature floral accessory of Malika-e-Taranum.

The Mehar Posh starlet announced the tribute on her Instagram account with the caption of, “Geeti as Madam Noor Jehan,” followed by a heart emoticon.

Earlier, she posted a glamorous tribute to Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan as well. Ayeza’s character Geeti loves making musical TikTok videos in the upcoming Khizer Idrees directorial.

Laapata cast also include, Sarah Khan, Ali Rehman Khan and Gohar Rasheed in important roles. The drama’s OST was released earlier this week and fans showered it with appreciation.