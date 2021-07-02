Home > Entertainment Humayun Saeed says Turkish Dramas have not rendered Pakistani actors jobless Eesha Iftikhar | July 02, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Humayun Saeed might be a fan of Turkish Dramas.

The veteran actor is a big supporter of Pakistani dramas. Yet, he still has good things to say about Turkish dramas and said that these shows don’t have any direct or indirect negative impact on Pakistani showbiz industry.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor further added that broadcasting Turkish dramas on Pakistani TV has not rendered Pakistani actors jobless. According to Humayun Saeed, there is still so much content being produced in the country with a potential of a lot more.

He also of the thought that Turkish dramas being telecast in the country is only helping the local entertainment industry to flourish. During his appearance on Zindagi With Sajid Hasan, the Ye Jawani Phir Nahi Ani star shared that he’s been working on a Turkish production with the team that created Diriliş Ertuğrul and deemed it as a good opportunity for local artists.

In 2012, when famous Turkish drama Ishq-e-Memnu was introduced on national television, Humayun wasn’t a big fan of it. At the time, he said: “If channels want to show foreign content then by all means they should show it but by subtitling it in the national language. When Star Plus serials appeared on our TV screens viewership base shifted and some came back because we raised the quality of our dramas. However, Star Plus serials continue to be shown albeit illegally on cable channels and it has never been completely eliminated.”