Yasir Hussain grieves as he shares pictures of his last chat with Asma Nabeel Zainab Nasir | July 02, 2021

Yasir Hussain shared screen shots of his most recent and last chat with screen writer Asma Nabeel, as she breathed her last on Thursday, in Karachi.

Yasir is a well-known actor, writer and host of the Pakistani showbiz industry, whose sense of humour and many talents have won him fame.

Recently, he tied the knot with a famed actress and model Iqra Aziz, and is all set to become a father.

Yasir began his career as a VJ in AAG TV, where he worked for a good two years and eventually ventured into writing and acting.

News of the death of screen writer Asma Nabeel was in the social media.

For those unversed, Asma Nabeel wrote drama serial Khaani, khuda Mera Bhi Hai and a film Maan Jao Na.

The famed writer lost her life in her battle with cancer.

Celebrities and fans exchanged condolence messages and prayed for her departed soul.

Yasir Hussain took to his Instagram story, and shared a series of Whatsapp texts he exchanged with Asma Nabeel while she was fighting the disease.