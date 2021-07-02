Alizeh Shah slams rumours of her marriage

Actress Alizeh Shah sheds light on the rumours circulating about her lately, denying them in a befitting response.



Alizeh Shah appeared on TV when she was 6 years old, working in various commercials and featuring alongside Wasim Akram.

She is a new addition to Pakistan’s showbiz world as she began her acting journey in the year 2017.

The actress rose to fame through her versatile performance in various drama series ranging from Ishq Tamasha, Dil Moum Ka Diya, to the blockbuster ISPR drama Ehd-e-Wafa.

Recently, Alizeh made her singing debut alongside Sahir Ali Bagga. She also gave an interview addressing rumours about herself from behind the scenes of her rehearsals of Hum Style Awards.

In an interview with Ali Safina, she responded to rumours regarding her marriage with Imran Abbas, and said, “We are not married and it’s a big rumour, I don’t know why people come up with these kind of ideas.”

Ali Safina asked Alizeh Shah, “why are you giving respect to Imran Abbas then?”

Alizeh replied, “It is because he is too senior to me and I really respect him.”

Further addressing a rumour regarding her marriage proposal of a man who offered her “50,000 Tola Gold” she answered, “I don’t have this much information about it but it was a true story.”

Furthermore, Yasir Nawaz had declared that it was tough working with Alizeh. To this Alizeh said, “Every human being is different and you can’t connect to everyone oftentimes. Your working environment is like your family and you cannot be good to everyone at the same time. Every body is handled differently as per his/her trait. Also, I will treat people as per their behavior."