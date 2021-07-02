Home > Entertainment Ayesha Omer shares thoughts on failed partnerships, second marriages Zainab Nasir | July 02, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Ayesha Omer addressed her fans in a show and voiced her thoughts on marrying more than once.



Ayesha is a well-known name in the Pakistani showbiz industry, and has appeared in several dramas and movies.

Ayesha Omer aka Khoobsurat, from the comedy sitcom Bulbulay, is familiar to every household. In the sitcom, she essays the role of the only daughter-in-law to a small family.

Ayesha started her career as a model in 2000. She is known as a versatile actress and an excellent singer with a soulful voice.

She made her small screen debut in the drama series Kollege Jeans, which featured Ali Zafar, Faysal Qureshi and Imran Qureshi.

Lately, Ayesha Omer was invited to The Mazedaar Show With Aadi And Faizan.

In a chat with the hosts, Ayesha Omer aired her thoughts on marrying more than one time, “If your first marriage doesn’t work out properly just get rid of that relationship. It is not necessary for you to continue such relationship under duress and to be tortured yourself.”

She concluded by saying, “You should try to settle down your relationship first, but if it doesn’t work out just let it go. It’s not illegal to marry more than once. You have an option to live your life the way you want to.”