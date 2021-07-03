Home > Entertainment Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan all smiles after mom’s victory in the first round at Wimbledon Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 03, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan all smiles after mom’s victory in the first round at Wimbledon

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her American doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands sailed to Wimbledon 2021’s second round on Thursday.

Sania, who marked her return to Wimbledon for the first time since 2017, defeated sixth seeds Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk 7-5, 6-3 in the women's doubles in the first round of the tournament.

The 34-year-old tennis champion has passed the first round of the tournament multiple times, however, it was her son Izhaan Mirza-Malik, who made her win more special as he was rooting for her on the sidelines.

An adorable picture shared by Sania on Instagram left her fans in awe as the picture shows little Izhaan present to see his mother play on the fourth day of women’s doubles in Wimbledon Championship 2021.

The tennis player tagged her son in the picture shared on the gram. In the caption, she checked off the recipe for a perfect day referring to her son as spiderman. “Round 1 – check, Smiles – check, Spider man cheering us on – check, Wimbledon – check”

Sania was doubles champion alongside Martina Hingis at Wimbledon in 2015, following it up with a second Slam at the US Open two months later. Her career doubles title haul stands at 42 with more than 500 match wins to her name.