Atif Aslam releases soulful rendition of Madam Noor Jehan’s iconic song ‘Aashiyane Ki Baat’

Pakistani superstar singer Atif Aslam has been ruling over the hearts of his millions of fans all over the globe with his soulful voice for decades. The singer does not only leave his fans awestruck with his classic originals but leave them mesmerized with his own renditions of iconic old songs.

The Dil Diyan Gallan crooner has successfully presented several classics in the past, including iconic Pakistan’s legendary singer Musarrat Nazir’s evergreen song Chale To Kat Hi Jayega Safar. This time around, the Doorie singer has recreated Madam Noor Jehan’s classic song Aashiyane Ki Baat and won the fans once again.

The latest rendition of the classic song has been released with new title, Dil Jalane Ki Baat in collaboration with Sufiscore. Music composer Saad Sultan has given beautiful music to the song and the video is directed by David Zennie. Featuring model Raquel Valdez along with Atif, the video has been filmed in the mountains of Fujairah, Dubai.

Dil Jalane Ki Baat already has over 2 million views on YouTube and is trending not only in Pakistan, but India too. The romantic track is a treat to the ears. Watch the music video for Dil Jalane Ki Baat here.







