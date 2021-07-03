Home > Entertainment Alizeh Shah claps back at Yasir Nawaz for criticizing her Sakina Mehdi | July 03, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah appeared in an interview with Ali Safina and responded to Yasir Nawaz’s remarks about working with her in TV serial.

Shah said, “I think everyone is different. Everyone connects to a person differently. For instance, just like our families, we don't get along with everyone. We might have a difference of opinion from our father or mother.”

She added, "Similarly, our drama sets are like a family. We don't always get along. One should expect the same behaviour same as they behave towards them. If you will misbehave with me, I will not stay quiet. I will respond back."



Earlier, during an appearance on a show, Nawaz revealed he had difficulty working with Shah and he further said he regretted working in the drama serial.