Home > Entertainment Bushra Ansari, Mahira Khan and Sajal Aly set dance floor on fire with their killer moves Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 04, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bushra Ansari, Mahira Khan and Sajal Aly set dance floor on fire with their killer moves

Prominent Pakistani celebrities have graced the Instagram feed of their fans and followers with their electrifying dance moves and performances from the mehndi ceremony of Shahmir Shunaid.

The star-studded pre-wedding event of Shamir Shunaid, who is the grandson of Sultana Siddiqui, the president and founder of HUM network.

The videos and pictures from the mehndi ceremony have viral on the internet in which, stars including, Bushra Ansari along with Azaan Sami Khan, Mahira, Kubra Khan, Gohar Mumtaz and Sajal Aly could be setting the dance on fire with their stunning dance performances.

Legendary Pakistani star Bushra Ansari and Azan Sami Khan performed on a quirky dance number. The Mom famed actress was also seen setting the dance floor as she grooved on a Punjabi song Hune Hune Hoyi Mutiyaar.

TV actors and real-life BFFs Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed presented their electrifying dance performance.

Superstar Mahira Khan and Sanam Jung were also seen flaunting some killer dance moves on the mehndi night.





Many pictures and video from the ceremony are making the rounds across various social media platforms, including the wedding selfie, featuring Sajal, Danish Nawaz, Ali Rehman Khan, Kubra and Gohar. In selfie-video, Jung, Mahira and Momal Sheikh among others could be seen smiling at the camera.







