Home > Entertainment Hira Mani sets major vacation goals via her latest Instagram post Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 04, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Hira Mani sets major vacation goals via her latest Instagram post

Leading Pakistani TV actress Hira Mani has been ruling the television screens with her outstanding acting performances in several hit serials.

The beloved actress holds huge popularity on major social networking channels as well as she often shares glimpse from her life with her fans and followers.

In her recent social media post, the Do Bol famed actress has set some major vacationing goals for her fans as in the shared video, she is seen enjoying some refreshing time in a swimming pool.





Sharing the video, the Mere Paas Tum Ho starlet wrote, “Machliiii (Pisces).” She also shared a poem in the caption that reads, “She is water. Powerful enough to drown you. Soft enough to cleanse you. Deep enough to save you.”

Concluding the post, Hira wrote: “Paani ki awaaz kitni soothing hai na?“

The Kashf actress will be seen next in Fahad Mustafa’s forthcoming production co-starring Sami Khan. The title of the upcoming project is not announced yet.