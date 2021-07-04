Home > Entertainment Minal Khan hospitalized for foot injury, leaves fans worried Zainab Nasir | July 04, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Fans expressed their concern as Minal Khan was seen hospitalized in recently shared pictures on Instagram.

Minal Khan is one of the well-known actresses of the Pakistani showbiz industry. She appeared on screen as a child artist.

Minal Khan is the identical twin sister of another known actor Aiman Khan.

Recently, Minal became engaged to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

The actress was hospitalized due to a foot injury, in Karachi. The details of the injury are not known yet.

Taking to Instagram, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram shared a selfie from the medical facility and urged everyone to pray for Minal’s speedy recovery.





On the work front, Minal made her acting debut as a child in a drama serial aired on GEO, Kaash Main Teri Beti Na Hoti.

She also appeared in a supporting role in the sitcom, Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah, aired on ARY Digital.

As she progressed in the field she started featuring in lead roles. One of her most recent dramas, Jalan, was aired on ARY. She essayed a negative role in the serial for which she received criticism.