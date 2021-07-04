Home > Entertainment ‘I am fortunate enough to follow my passions,’ says Radha Bhatt thankfully Zainab Nasir | July 04, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Radha Bhatt revealed how lucky she was to be able to follow up on her passion, despite shouldering other responsibilities.

The actress played different roles in various projects, like Family Man-1, Sunflower and many other web series.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Radha said, “I was just 17 when I lost my father. As my mother was a homemaker, I knew after college I have to take up a job as soon as possible. So, I took up a corporate job and along with that enrolled for my masters as well as in a professional course. Luckily, between job and studies I got some time to join theatre and pursue acting. After all day’s work I used to rush to be on the stage to live my passion.”

She elaborated, “After clearing NET, I got a job as an assistant professor in Delhi, it was then that I got a lot of time to pursue theatre and ads. It was followed by my first TV break with the show Agar Tum Saath Ho, that too as a parallel lead, and then more work happened.”

Radha is constantly travelling between Mumbai and Delhi for projects. She added, “I actually find this arrangement much better, as work comes from both the cities and I get to do more work this way. Also, my family is Delhi- based so it’s best suited for me. A couple of films are on hold in Mumbai due to the pandemic.”

Regarding OTT Sunflower, “My character is getting an overwhelming response. When I got associated with the show, I had no idea about my character. But my faith in the script paid off. My character of Mrs Ahuja actually did win one and all.”