Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri might be tying the knot soon
Zainab Nasir | July 04, 2021









Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri announced their wedding date as Aima flaunted her engagement ring on Instagram.

The couple has been topping the headlines since they first met on the sets of the film Parey Hut Love.



After dating for two years, the couple finally got engaged in March 2021. Since then they have been actively treating fans with their pictures together.

Taking to Instagram, Aima broke the news of her wedding with Shahbaz Shigri. The couple share a huge fan following.

Recently, Aima and Shahbaz were seen together at the 5th Hum Style Awards.

The duo revealed their wedding date on the award show. Regarding the wedding date, Shahbaz Shigri said, “Insha’Allah by the end of 2021.”

Aima Baig is a renowned Pakistani singer and scriptwriter who gained fame after her work in the film Lahore Se Aagey.

Aima is known for her appearances in Coke studio, entertaining the audience with her soulful voice.

The actress was raised in Oman. After her mother lost the battle with cancer, Aima has been actively working for the aid of cancer patients.

On the other hand, Shahbaz Shigri is an actor, director and producer.