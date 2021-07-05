Home > Entertainment Bushna Ansari addresses backlash she received for dancing at a dholki Sakina Mehdi | July 05, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bushna Ansari addresses backlash she received for dancing at a dholki

Recently, a video of Veteran Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari went viral on social media in which she was seen dancing at a dholki. Critics slammed her for being too vulgar and moving on quickly after her sister’s demise.

However, Ansari responded to trolls and wrote, “I was in deep grief for the last three months and that loss is going to be in our hearts till our last breath. Two days ago, it was a family dholki and all my friends were there - insisting on me getting out of the stress and my sadness. Just tried to be part of her "khushi" and got up for two minutes with Azaan Sami Khan to participate in their happiness.”





She went on to say, "But sad to see people's reaction. They just want to see us unhappy because we are famous and especially when somebody is over a certain age. How pathetic. I am telling you this is the best age to enjoy life when you are done with all your duties and Alhamdulillah I've achieved so much at this age."

She added, "I don't have any regrets if I am over 60. So this cheap weapon of telling elders that you are old, and you have no right to be happy. Why not? I don't understand why young kids feel insecure about older people.”

Ansari concluded, "If this is the only flaw being old, please change your thinking or treat your parents the same way. My comment about Islam was just about respect for other religions. I am not answerable to any faceless trolls because they never leave anyone even after wearing hijab. Stop hurting people - it's also not allowed in Islam."