Ayesha Omar on raising future son: 'respect girls and be gentle' Sakina Mehdi | July 05, 2021

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar took to Instagram and revealed what are the things that she is going to teach her future son.

Omar often speaks out against gender discrimination in our society and does not hesitate to share her views about injustice.

The Bulbulay actor wrote, “For my future son. And daughter. Insha Allah. Boys will be sensitive. Boys will be soft. Boys will be kind. Boys will be gentle. Boys will respect girls.”

She added, “Boys will be held accountable for their actions. Boys will be expressive. Boys will be loving. Boys will be nurturing. Boys will be different from everything the world has so far told them they have to be in order to be a man.”