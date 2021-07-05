Home > Entertainment Ushna Shah schools trolls for criticizing Bushra Ansari after viral dance video Eesha Iftikhar | July 05, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ushna Shah will school anyone for judging others for their coping mechanisms.

At Sultana Siddiqui’s grandson’s wedding function, a plethora of Pakistani artists made an appearance and added fun to the party. There were dance performances by many stars including Mahira Khan, Sanam Jung, Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed. Falak Shabbir performedNachange Saari Raat, which put everyone to their feet.

Among these dance videos, one such video of Bushra Ansari surfaced on the internet, which led to Netizens dragging her for partying instead of grieving over her late sister Sumbal Shahid, who passed away last month. But actress Ushna Shah came to Bushra’s defense and schooled everyone who trivialized the veteran actress’s grief.

Teri Meri Love Story star took to her Twitter to clap back at the trolls for making fun of Bushra’s coping mechanism and not allowing her the space to breathe.

“A few weeks after Kobe Bryant’s death, his wife shared a video of herself playing a game and laughing,” Ushna wrote. “Their audience applauded her strength to find happiness in the little things. Our actor dances at a wedding over a month after her sister's passing and is trolled for being happy too soon."

Bushra also responded to the trolling as she took to her IG to say that she has been in “deep grief” for “3 months” but was encouraged by her loved ones to enjoy one night without “the stress and the sadness.” She wrote:

“Got up for 2 mins with my son azan to show my participation in their happiness..But sad ..to see people’s reaction. they just want to see us unhappy cas we are famous and specially when somebody is over a certain age..how pathetic (sic).”

“I’m not answerable to any faceless troller because they never leave any one even after wearing hijab..so stop hurting people it's also not allowed in Islam,” Bushra added in the end.