Aymen Saleem announces to quit acting

Pakistani showbiz industry’s emerging talented actress Aymen Saleem, who won over the hearts of millions of fans with her stellar acting has announced her decision to quit acting.

The glamorous actress had gained immense appreciation and love within a short span of time in her debut drama serial Chupke Chupke.

Taking to her Instagram, Aymen, who is Nazia Hassan’s niece, said that she will no longer be acting but that she’ll stay connected with the industry regardless. “It is with deep gratitude that I’d like to share that I will no longer be acting.”

“I have tremendous love and respect for the industry and will stay connected to it. InshaAllah.” The actress concluded that she will keep updated her fans with her upcoming projects.