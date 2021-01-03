Shah Rukh Khan promises a return to the big screens in 2021 Web Desk | January 03, 2021 Shah Rukh Khan wishes his fans a happy New Year in latest video message

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has been a little late to wish his fans a happy new year but his latest video on the social media has been the best treat for his fans and followers.

King Khan has been out of fans’ sight for quite some time but had turned to his social media handles on Saturday morning, sharing a message filled with positive vibes, hopes for a better 2021 and with a promise to return to the big screen after a long gap.

SRK, 55, posted a three-minute, 15-second-long video, captioned, "Here’s wishing you all a safe, happy and prosperous 2021..."

He said, “Hi everybody, it is that time of the year again where the old year is on its way out and the New Year is waiting at the entrance. Actually, it has entered because I am late in conveying my wishes to all of you. I am sure 2020 has been the worst of years for everybody. In these awful times, for most, it is difficult to find a ray of hope and positivity. But I have a way of looking at bad days, difficult times, and awful years. I believe when one is at the lowest, at the most bottom-est of their life, the good thing is there is only one way to move - upwards, higher to better places. So, 2020 whatever it is in the past now. 2021 is going to be bigger, better, brighter and more beautiful,” he said.





The King Khan of Bollywood was dressed in a blue night suit and by just looking at the video his fans can get the idea that it is been shot by SRK himself not his team. He later, jokingly revealed for the screws in the quality of the video as he had shot it by himself since his staff wasn't available.

The Kal Ho Na Ho star added cheesy New Year effects to the video as it was a lengthy message and he tried to keep it crispy and not boring for his fans. He continued, “2020 has taught us one thing. That real fun is with real people. Your family, your friends, your loved ones and all the friends and enemies you make virtually. Taking sides and fighting online is good fun, timepass but it is not for keeps. So, here's wishing you all in 2021 a lot of happiness, joy and peace. Do I sound like some cheap greeting card? So let me add some tax paid cash too. So that your dreams and bills are fulfilled.”

SRK urged his fans and followers to not send him New Year wishes which have numbers in them counting the days and minutes you have in a year. “This year be romantic, empathic, pragmatic, democratic, and be absolutely fantastic. Just don't be mathematic, it is boring and difficult to rhyme with other words,” he said.

The Raees star also gave some advice on partying. “Go party hard, but not too hard in moderation. Don't get too drunk, don't take off your clothes and run on the street, because chances are you'll get arrested and even worse you will wake up in the morning and realise you have lost your phone and that really sucks,” the superstar said.

He concluded by saying, “See you all on the big screen in 2021”. SRK was last seen on big screen in film Zero, opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. His upcoming project will be Siddharth Anand directorial Pathan.