Armeena Rana Khan wows fans with her stunning pictures Zainab Nasir | July 06, 2021

Armeena Rana Khan gave major style goals as she shared adorable pictures with her husband on social media.

The actress started her career by acting in drama Shab-e-Arzoo Ka Alam, alongside Mohib Mirza.

She starred in one of the blockbuster films, Bin Roye, in which she died a tragic death.

Armeena has made quite a name on the big screen. She also featured in another super hit film, Janaan, where she starred with Bilal Ashraf.



On the personal front, Armeena got married to Fesl Khan, who lives in the UK. She has also lived most of her life there.

Recently, the couple was seen cherishing moments together as they enjoyed their vacations.

Armeena has been treating her fans with stylish photos, clad in different outfit



