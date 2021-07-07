Home > Entertainment Mansha Pasha is keeping her surname after marriage to Jibran Nasir Sakina Mehdi | July 07, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Mansha Pasha is keeping her surname after marriage to Jibran Nasir

A social media user pointed out that Pakistani actress Mansha Pasha who recently tied the knot with activist Jibran Nasir has not changed her surname. To which the actress responded, “Yes because it's not required in Islam.”

Pasha then took to Instagram and further explained why she is choosing to keep her surname, she began, “I am in noway implying that I am perfect person or a perfect Muslim.”

She continued, “Like everyone else reading this post, I'm full of flaws and a sinner too. But where I can, I try to do my best to improve.”

The Laal Kabootar actor added, "My religion encourages women to keep their name as their identity, and as such, I decided not to change my name after marriage. No judgment on those who keep their husbands name. It's a personal choice."

