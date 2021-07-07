Home > Entertainment Adnan Malik says men are victims of social expectations Sakina Mehdi | July 07, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Adnan Malik says men are victims of social expectations

Pakistani actor Adnan Malik appeared on a talk show and highlighted how social expectations for men influence their behavior.

Malik said, "When we come into this world, it is all very instant. Boys like blue, girls like pink. Boys need to play with boys. Men are not supposed to be sensitive. It starts at a very early age at school where an older person bullies you for being sensitive and that's where the process starts and it kind of persists throughout your life."

While talking about how men are pressurized to act a certain way, the actor stated, “You are not supposed to be emotional or sensitive. You are supposed to be really competitive and do the job that needs to be done and provide for your family and the women in your life. It is a very claustrophobic and tight container which causes a lot of mental health issues."

The Cake actor also said that many men remain dissatisfied even after living up to society’s expectation, he shared, “It is this dissatisfaction that's causing all kinds of coping mechanisms that are unhealthy. Even in our society we see addictions of alcohol and drugs and even food. Food can be an addiction. Love and sex addiction. Unhealthy attachment to parents that haven't really let go.”

He added, "Ultimately, it build up to a point where there is a real mental health issue, where anxiety comes in, where depression comes in, where there are communication issues with family, where you are really unhappy but you can't show it.”

Malik concluded, “Everyone is on a spectrum of masculinity and femininity and everyone should be as they are. Do self-parenting. Ask who am I and what are the values that are important to me and not what someone else thinks. It is okay to change and it is okay to connect with the women in your life, also honor them."