Home > Entertainment PM Imran khan offers condolences on Dilip Kumar’s death: ‘I can never forget him’ Zainab Nasir | July 07, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan recently took to his twitter handle to extend his condolences on the demise of Indian legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

Imran Khan was greatly inspired by Dilip Kumar's generosity and ended up launching Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital for cancer patients after seeing Dilip's cancer trust in memory of his late mother.

PM Imran Khan wrote in his tweet, "Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar's passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when (the) project launched."

"This is the most difficult time - to raise (the) first 10% of the funds & his appearance in Pak & London helped raise huge amounts. Apart from this, for my generation Dilip Kumar was the greatest and most versatile actor."

Dilip’s ancestral home was in Peshawar, Pakistan and in light of his passing, the government of Pakistan has announced their intention to convert Dilip’s native house into a museum.

Late Dilip kumar visited Peshawar in the ‘90’s. He was born in the Qissa Khawani Bazaar area of Peshawar, in the year 1922.