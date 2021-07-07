'Director opens up about casting of film ‘Sherni

Before the release of Sherni, Indian film director Amit Masurkar appeared in an interview with a publication and shared details about casting of his film.

Masurkar stated, “Vidya was the first actor we shared the story with and she came on board immediately. The forest department has a lot of women in various positions- as forest guards, as officers, as office staff. Vidya is willing to put in effort required to blend seamlessly in any setting."

He continued, "Sharat Saxena was the second actor we cast. I've watched him on screen since childhood and wanted to cast him for years. Neeraj Kabi is another actor and teacher I respect and was on the wish list.”

He added, “Brijendra Kala's role was written with him in mind without even checking if he would do the film. Vijay Raaz was the surprise casting- he is playing a college professor and conservationist and I'd never seen him play a part like this one. Ila Arun was another actor I wanted to work with and was suggested by the producers. There's also a large pool of locals, forest officials and guards in the film.”