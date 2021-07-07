Home > Entertainment Shehroz Sabzwari details reasons behind his second marriage Zainab Nasir | July 07, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Shehroz Sabzwari tied the knot with Sadaf Kanwal in May 2020

Actor Shehroz Sabzwari opened up about the reason behind his second marriage with Sadaf Kanwal, post-divorce on a morning show.

Shehroz Sabzwari is the son of the legendary actor Behroz Sabzwari. Sadaf Kanwal is a model and actress who appeared in the drama serial, Alif.

The couple got married a year ago, in May 2020. Shehroz who was earlier married Syra Yousuf was trolled for his second marriage. Sadaf was referred to as the ‘home wrecker’ and Shehroz was called a ‘cheater.’

Talking about the criticism that he faced, Shehroz said, “First of all, I had the pure intention of marrying, because the phase I was going through was difficult and as a religious man I had to marry after break up because our religion doesn’t allow many things which I also try to avoid but as a human, we are helpless but if you marry, things get beautiful.”

He added, “Sadaf was in my mind, we were friends but I clearly said to her that there would be no drama, I want to marry, I told her all my situation, I told her that I would not want to live a bachelor life because I am a working man, I work with a lot of women and in such an environment it’s really difficult for a bachelor to stay on the right path.”

According to Shehroz, the main reason behind marrying Sadaf was that she was good at heart, and respected him and his family more than anything.