Entertainment Sadia Ghaffar, Hassan Hayat welcome parenthood with arrival of baby girl Zainab Nasir | July 07, 2021

Sadia Ghaffar, Hassan Hayat welcome baby girl

Sadia Ghaffar announced the arrival of her baby girl with Hassan Hayyat while sharing a glimpse of the little one.

The couple revealed that they have named their daughter Raya Hayat Khan.



Hassan Hayat Khan became the Peace ambassador between Pakistan and India, in 2018.

He created eight commercial tracks for TV and sang in half of them.



The singer made his acting debut in the drama series Bhool, starring alongside Affan Waheed and Saboor Aly.