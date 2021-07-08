Home > Entertainment Ayeza Khan pays rich tribute to Sridevi, says she is an ‘inspiration’ for her Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 08, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ayeza Khan pays rich tribute to Sridevi, says she is an ‘inspiration’ for her

Leading Pakistani TV star Ayeza Khan never fails to impress her fans and followers with her outstanding acting performances in hit serials and her super gorgeous avatars on social media.

The starlet, who is all set to stun her viewers once again in her upcoming project Lapata, has recently revealed that late Bollywood star Sridevi has and will always be her 'favourite' actress and that she is an 'inspiration' for her as an actress and a mother.

The Merey Paas Tum Ho famed actress paid rich tribute to the iconic Bollywood queen in her latest Instagram post on Thursday. While paying tribute to the actress, Ayeza shared her stunning recreational look of the legendary actress from her 1989 hit film Chandni.

She posted the stunning picture of Sridevi and wrote the lyrics of the iconic song from the film, “Teray meray honton pe… meethay meethay geet mitwa!!”





She went on to write, ‘Amongst so many of my favourite actresses, Sridevi has and will always be on the top. It's a pity that she left us so soon. An inspiration for me, as an actress and a mother.”

“So grateful to be a part of this project that gave me a chance to enjoy a little part of all my favourite icons. Something I have never done, and never wondered I could do. sridevi.kapoor janhvikapoor khushi05k,” Ayeza continued.

Rocking the iconic yellow sari look of Sridevi in the latest photos, the Chupke Chupke star wrote in another post, “Geeti As Sri devi Jee”

The endearing posts have won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Earlier, the Mehar Posh star attempted to recreate the stunning and iconic look of Malika-e-Tarannum Madam Noor Jahan for the same drama serial, prior to which, she recreated superstar Mahira Khan's popular avatars from her film, Superstar.