'A golden era has come to an end with passing of Dilip Kumar,' Atiqa Odho
Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 08, 2021

Legendary star of Indian cinema Dilip Kumar, who was popularly known as the tragedy king of Bollywood, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 98.

Prominent personalities from the world of politics, entertainment and sports mourned his loss. People from all walks of life paid rich tributes to the iconic actor.

Veteran Pakistani actress Atiqa Odho also paid homage to the legendary star and said that the golden era with Dilip Kumar has come to an end.

The Humsafar famed star has shared some rare throwback photos of Dilip Kumar on her Instagram account in which, she can be seen with Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Moin Akhtar. The actress wrote in the caption that, “Dilip Kumar sahab has left us. It’s a great loss for us all.”





“A legend, a super star and a great human.” she wrote. She added, “Always had a love for Pakistan and its people and we loved him back.”

Odho further wrote that “A golden era died with Dilip sahab today. RIP”

The death of the superstar was announced via his verified Twitter account by his spokesperson Faisal Farooqui on Wednesday. It stated that, “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago.”

Dilip Kumar had been ill for the past several years due to which he was often taken to the hospital for examination. Dilip Kumar was undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital due to difficulty in breathing.