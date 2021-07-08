Home > Entertainment Gohar Rasheed requests KPK govt to restore Dilip Kumar’s Peshawar residence Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 08, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Gohar Rasheed requests KPK govt to restore Dilip Kumar’s Peshawar residence

Renowned Pakistani actor Gohar Rasheed has expressed his humble request to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to pay tribute to the legendary Bollywood star Dilip Kumar on behalf of Pakistan by restoring his Peshawar residence.

Taking to Twitter, the Mann Mayal actor wrote, “It is my most humble appeal to the government of khyber Pakhtunkhwa to restore Late #dilipkumarsahabs residence in Peshawar. Let’s this be a homage from #Pakistan for the man who was loved by all.”

The actor said that by doing so, the government could pay special tribute to the legendary actor from Pakistan. Earlier, in another tweet, Rasheed wrote, “An era named #DilipKumar “, saying that “Aap jaisa naa koi tha!! Naa koi hai!! Or naa he koi hoo sakhta hai!!”

The King of tragedy in Indian cinema Muhammed Yusuf Khan , famously known as Dilip Kumar, who ruled the Bollywood film industry for decades, passed away at the age of 98 on Wednesday.

Earlier this year in January, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan approved Rs 23.56 million to purchase the ancestral houses of two Bollywood legends Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor in Peshawar, but the owner of Kapoor Haveli in Peshawar refused to sell the house to the government at the price set by the authorities.