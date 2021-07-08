Home > Entertainment Hadiqa Kiani, Bilal Abbas Khan all set to co-star in upcoming drama Zainab Nasir | July 08, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor Bilal Abbas Khan and singer cum actress Hadiqa Kiani will be sharing the screen together soon in an upcoming drama.



Bilal Abbas is a young and emerging talent who has been doing well by showing his talent performing in different roles.

The actor got an opportunity to work in the drama serial Qurban, alongside Iqra Aziz and Shehzad Sheikh.

His performance in the drama Qurban won him fame, after which fans were more intrigued at his hidden potential and wanted to see more of him.

Bilal Abbas Khan made his movie debut with Thora Jee le along with Ramsha Khan and other new faces of the industry.

Recently, news of singer Hadiqa Kiani and Bilal being featured together in a new project circulated around social media.

The story is written by Sarwat Nazeer and helmed by Danish Nawaz.

Bilal Abbas Khan talks about his experience working with the cast. He said, “It’s a pleasure to be working with such a phenomenal team. I believe this drama is going to create a lot of noise and viewers are going to enjoy it a lot. Danish Nawaz is a genius director and I hope we can bring his and miss Sarwat’s message across to the viewers successfully.”

Another legendary actress Sakina Samo will star in the drama. Sakina kept fans updated, as she often shared pictures with Bilal and Hadiqa from the sets.



