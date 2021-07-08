Home > Entertainment Zoya Nasir cherishes precious moments vacationing in Florida: see photos Zainab Nasir | July 08, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Zoya Nasir shared pictures as she was spotted vacationing in Florida, America.



Zoya is a renowned actress and makeup artist known for her stellar performance in drama serial Zebaish, Hania and more.

The artist had been actively voicing her opinion regarding the existence of the ‘Goora complex’ in Pakistani showbiz.

Recently, Zoya was topping the headlines after she got engaged to a German Travel Vlogger, Christian Betzmann, who had also accepted Islam.

The couple was planning their marriage and had their first dholki function, following which cultural and religious differences arose between the two, resulting in their parting ways.

Zoya was caught up in a conspiracy regarding the matter, however, things seemed to have calmed down, as both had moved on in their lives.

The actress is currently having a great time vacationing in Florida.

Zoya’s Instagram handle is flooded with pictures from her trip which she posted to keep fans in the loop.





