Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam to share screen for the first time in song 'Rafta Rafta'

After making fans wait for long, acclaimed Pakistani superstars Sajal Aly and Atif Aslam unveiled the first look of their upcoming music video titled, Rafta Rafta.

Atif and Sajal have mesmerized millions of fans with the first poster of their upcoming music video, as the two turned to their respective Instagram handles to delight fans with the first look of the song.

Unveiling the poster, the Hona Tha Pyaar crooner wrote in the caption “Experience love like never before!”





The Mom actress also took to the picture and video sharing app and posted her first look from Rafta Rafta. The song will be released soon.





The fans of Sajal and Atif are eagerly waiting for the release of the music video.