Shehzad Roy shares his thoughts on first-ever transgender school in Pakistan Sakina Mehdi | July 09, 2021

Shehzad Roy shares his thoughts on first-ever transgender school in Pakistan

Recently, education minister of Punjab Murad Raas revealed that the provincial government will be opening first public school for transgender students in Multan.

Raas tweeted, “We are opening the first-ever transgender school in Pakistan. Why would we deny education to anyone in our country? Our first school is opening in Multan.”

Moreover, the school has opened and many celebrities from the showbiz industry praised the government for the initiative.

Roy tweeted, “This is such a positive development. I hope I live to see the day when transgenders get the right to choose which school they want to go to boys, girls, co-ed or separate transgender schools."

Even actor Ahsan Khan appreciated the effort and wrote, “The most vulnerable section of society being given the basic human rights, heartwarming indeed.”



