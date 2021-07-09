Turkey’s Turkan Atay uses Urdu for closer Pak-Turk ties

Turkish YouTuber Turkan Atay graduated from Punjab University in Pakistan and started making videos about her country’s traditions, culture and customs in Urdu.

Atay aims to strengthen ties between both Turkey and Pakistan through her YouTube channel which has around quarter-million subscribers.

Atay sat down for an interview with Anadolu Agency and said, “I knew nothing about Pakistan. I got my suitcase and left Turkey. At first, it was terrible. I cried and told my mom I wanted to come home. Weddings, hospitality for guests, lifestyle – all of these are very different.”

While talking about the food in both the states, the 26-year-old said, “The main difference is, of course, spice and bitterness.”

She added, "I’ve always felt the advantage of being a Turk. When you go to Pakistan and say that you’re Turkish, they really embrace you … if I get a chance I’ll go to Pakistan again."

Atay shared the objective behind her channel, "I make videos in many areas such as daily life, meals, education, attractions, Turkish TV series, weddings, and customs. At the same time, when I go to Pakistan, I produce promotional content for my Turkish followers. What I want most is to serve as a cultural ambassador between Turkey and Pakistan, who consider each other sister countries. I get a lot of positive feedback, and I’m very lucky in that respect."