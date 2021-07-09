Home > Entertainment Iqra Aziz leaves fans in awe as she flaunts her baby bump in candid snap Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 09, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Iqra Aziz leaves fans in awe as she flaunts her baby bump in candid snap

Soon-to-be-mom, Pakistan’s beloved TV actress Iqra Aziz has treated her fans and followers with an adorable new picture. In the latest candid snap, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi famed actress can be seen flaunting her baby bump as she has been enjoying some time outdoor with her dog Teja during the last month of her pregnancy.

Her husband and renowned actor Yasir Hussain clicked her adorable picture and took to his Instagram Stories to share it with their fans.

The adorable picture left fans gushing over the Khuda Aur Mohabbat actress. The beloved couple of the showbiz world awaits the arrival of their first child.

Earlier, the couple announced the good news that they are expecting their first baby via their social media handles. They also shared beautiful clicks from the baby-shower event with their fans on Instagram.







