Home > Entertainment Mariyam Nafees shares glimpses from her Nikkah photoshoot: Photos Zainab Nasir | July 09, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Mariyam Nafees treated her fans with her nikah photoshoot from her ‘baatpakki’ and Nikah day, on Instagram.



Mariyam Nafees is a Pakistani television personality who featured in many known drama serials.

She made her acting debut with Diyar-e-dil as Zarminey, and later starred in Kuch Na Kaho as Tabinda, as well as in Yaqeen Ka Safar.

She shared her photoshoot on social media and penned it with an emotional caption.

Mariyam’s dress and photography were organized by Maha Wajahat, while her makeup was done by Faiza’s salon, combining elegance with grace.







She tied the knot with Amaan Ahmad, this Ramadan.



Mariyam was also seen in drama Fitrat, where she essayed the role of a young and innocent daughter and sister.