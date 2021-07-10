Home > Entertainment Aiman Khan shares glimpse of enjoying day out with her mom and baby Amal Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 10, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Aiman Khan shares glimpse of enjoying day out with her mom and baby Amal

Pakistan showbiz industry’s most adored celebrity Aiman Khan has delighted her fans and followers with her latest adorable snaps of enjoying an outing with her mom and daughter Amal Muneeb.

The Ishq Tamasha famed actress, who has been a popular social media personality among her fans for her stunning looks and amazing fashion sense, shared the beautiful snaps from the recent day out.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the Behadd actress shared the day-out picture with her daughter Amal and mother Uzma Mubeen. Sharing the pictures, the ever- gorgeous Aiman captioned the post, “Mother daughter day out” followed by heart and butterfly emoticon.

In the shared pictures, Aiman can be seen donning a casual off-white t-shirt pairing with black pants. The actress chose her hair to fall straight wearing a light pink lip shade and subtle makeup for a perfect day-out plan.

Meanwhile, her mother Uzma Mubeen commented that she has been missing her daughter Minal Khan. She took to the comment section of the post and wrote, “Mis u Minal”