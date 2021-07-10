Home > Entertainment Ahsan Khan honors late Abdul Sattar Edhi with heartfelt poem Sakina Mehdi | July 10, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ahsan Khan honors late Abdul Sattar Edhi with heartfelt poem

On Friday, Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan took to Instagram and paid tribute to the renowned humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi on his fifth death anniversary with a poem.

The actor shared a video in which he said, "There was only one such man among us. There will never be another like you in years to come."





Alongside the short clip, the Alif actor wrote, “To have access to millions of dollars, and still only own two changes of clothing, and the same cramped apartment in the same cramped part of the city. To start with a single van in which he carried corpses, no matter their level of degradation. And to build the world’s largest volunteer ambulance service purely on the weight of reputation alone.”

He concluded, "We love you Edhi sahab. Humanity first.”