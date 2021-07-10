Home > Entertainment Faisal Kapadia on Strings breakup: ‘it was better to end it on a good note’ Sakina Mehdi | July 10, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Pakistani singer and lead vocalist of Strings, Faisal Kapadia appeared in an interview on a show and shared why he and Bilal Maqsood decided to dissolve the band after 33 years.

Kapadia revealed, “We were thinking about what we are going to do after 30. See, Strings could go on, we could be 70 years old and still have Strings since it is our love and something we have lived with. But we were looking at the band like when you've lived a really good life and you start to think that it's better to end it right here on a good note."

He went on to say, “We've had amazing years and amazing times. Beginning from the first album, we did our third album after 30 years. The songs in this album, all of them we love. So what do we do after this? We had to really think about whether we should end it right here or not.”

He added, "You really don't feel like ending things because it's your thing, and especially after the 30 album, things were going great. Strings we were performing on the biggest platforms, doing the biggest shows and all. But it was precisely at a time like this that we needed to take this decision, to cut the cord. Otherwise we [would] start going downhill gradually, that is an automatic process in itself. When you want to cherish it, you cherish it at a high point."

The singer explained, “We went back to the time of 'Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar', when it had become a hit in Pakistan and we were doing concerts, it had become important for us to take a break from everything to complete our education. We thought, you know what, we've done that before. Now we need to take this permanent break and just call it off.”

He asserted, “Me and Bilal just turned 50 this year. We thought 50 is a great number and now we need to spend more time with our families. our kids are grown now, they're in college. That was a very conscious decision. As a band to make things work, you have to let go of and sacrifice a lot of things. But now we thought let's do whatever we want to. You know, we have lived a great life with Strings, for Strings, as Strings and now we just move on. It was a very conscious and deliberate decision and I am really happy about it. You always remember things that happened on a good note."

While talking about his future plans, Kapadia said, “I haven't thought about anything to be very honest, I want to spend maximum time with my family."

He further added, “I strongly believe that it doesn't matter if something is big or small, as long as it inspires you. Your life will be beautiful if every night you sleep while anticipating the morning because [you] want to do this thing again. This sort of inspiration can be found in anything, in sports or whatever you like. I want to wait for this moment, I am not in a rush. I'm just waiting for things to inspire me and I want to keep learning."