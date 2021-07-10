Nadia Hussain shares secret to glowing skin

Pakistani model and actress Nadia Hussain appeared in an interview and revealed secret behind her flawless skin and how she manages to stay in shape.

Hussain shared, “I never leave exercise, Yes, I am diet conscious. I try to control portions when I need to reduce weight, I eat in portions which is really important.”

While talking about skin care routine she said, “I say to my clients that daily care is essential.”

Moreover, Hussain said just like the more we get our cars cleaned the more they look good and same goes for our skins. She said both men and women need to cleanse their faces for a better skin.