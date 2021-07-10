Home > Entertainment When Ghana Ali clapped back at trolls for bullying her husband Eesha Iftikhar | July 10, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Ghana Ali recently tied the knot with her husband Umair Gulzar. After their wedding news became a public spectacle, the couple has faced a massive backlash. But Ghana is not looking for criticism from anyone when it comes to her personal life.

The Saraab actress took to her Instagram to post her picture with her new hubby and captioned it with “Always and Forever.” Soon after the post went up, the comment section became a battle zone of conflicting comments. Some congratulated the couple for their big day, while the others trolled them for various reasons.

Ghana also pulled out her guns and clapped back at many netizens who were taking jabs at her husband. One commentator made a derogatory remark on Umair’s weight and wrote, “Congratulations. Is he expecting?” To which Ghana responded, saying, “No, honey, your brain probably is!”

Another netizen drew parallels between them and joked that they look like “brothers” but Ghana told him she’s taking his words as a compliment.

One more follower tried to suggest a piece of unwarranted advice saying that the two look like a “nice couple” but would look even better if Umair would become “slim” to which Ghana reacted and said, “I like him like this.”

On the work front, Ghana is all to appear in a Pak-Turk film, Gawah Rehna with Emmad Irfani.