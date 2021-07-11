Home > Entertainment Aima Baig calls fiancé Shahbaz Shigri 'forever date' in latest portrait clicks Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 11, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Aima Baig calls fiancé Shahbaz Shigri 'forever date' in latest portrait clicks

Prominent Pakistani singer Aima Baig has left her fans gushing as she shared some adorable snaps with her fiancé and her 'forever date' Shahbaz Shigri.

Taking to her Instagram, the Baazi famed crooner posted her latest portrait shots with her beau. The couple, who announced their engagement earlier this year, walked the red carpet of an award ceremony last week, color-coding their outfits.

While the beloved duo received a lot of praises from fans, the Aatish singer is now sharing loved-up photos on her Instagram handle from the day.





"Meet my forever date," captioned Aima alongside the thread of photos she posts with Shahbaz.

In the photos, Aima can be spotted striking goofy poses in a stunning red off-shoulder gown while fiancé Shahbaz pulls up a black suit paired with red tie.

Take a look here.

