Mashal Khan reacts in anger after two dogs get death sentence in Karachi

Renowned Pakistani TV actress Mashal Khan, who recently stunned the viewers with her bold appearance at a local award show, has reacted to the news of two dogs being sentenced to death in Karachi.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, the Thora Sa Haq actress expressed her stance on the matter and wrote, “In a country where rapists, murderess and pedophiles roam free, two dogs are given the death sentence for their owner’s negligence.”

The two German Shepherds that attacked a lawyer in Karachi last month will be “euthanized”, according to a compromise agreement between the dogs’ owner and the victim.

Activists have termed the agreement between Humayun Khan and Advocate Mirza Akhtar Ali as preposterous.

Khan’s dogs attacked the advocate when he was out on a morning walk. The CCTV footage of the incident showed the two dogs attacking the lawyer as he helplessly attempted to defend himself.

On the work front, Mashal will be seen next in Qissa Meherbano Ka opposite Ahsan Khan.