Naimal Khawar opens up on taking break from work after baby

Former Pakistani actress Naimal Khawar Khan took to Instagram and conducted a Q&A session during which she revealed how she manages to work with a baby.

A fan asked Khan to give some tips for artists who are currently struggling. To which she responded, “As an artist you need your space. For me, I need to sit in my zone and it's only then that I can be productive. If there are too many distractions around, I don't feel I can work."

The 27-year-old further disclosed that her husband Hamza Ali Abbasi takes care of their baby when she is working.

Another fan asked, “Do you feel bad about your work taking a dip after a baby?”

Naimal replied, “Of course it did. But I was prepared for that. It's very natural. I just had a baby and I need to give more time to him. I have all the time in the world to do all the things I want to do."