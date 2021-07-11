Home > Entertainment Mahira Khan turns down rumours in a tell-all short video clip Zainab Nasir | July 11, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

In a recent video, Mahira Khan denied all the rumours regarding her marriage.



Mahira Khan has become the superstar of the industry with her stellar performances.

She starred in numerous blockbuster movies and rose to fame with the super hit drama, Woh Humsafar Tha.

She also performed on the silver screen with her debut opposite singer Atif Aslam in film Bol, for which she won an Best Actress award. Some of her other films include Bin Roye,Verna and Ho Mann Jahaan.

While she worked to achieve perfection as a professional actress in her field, Mahira also was parenting her son, Azlan, as a single mother.

Last year, some rumours regarding her dating and subsequent marriage were doing the rounds in social media. However, as speculations were rife, Mahira decided to allay all fears and misgivings by answering the unanswered questions fans would want to put to her.

It was claimed that Mahira Khan was dating an entrepreneur Salim Karim. Fans are speculating whether Mahira had already tied the knot.

Mahira took time out to respond to all the assumptions about her, besides satisfying fans with other questions like if she ever suffered body shaming thoughts, whether she had a nose job done and many others along the same note, in a recent YouTube video.

Check Out Video Below




