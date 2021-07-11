Home > Entertainment Proud mom Yasra Rizvi treats fans to glimpse of her newborn son Zainab Nasir | July 11, 2021 Share

Yasra Rizvi was blessed with a baby boy and shared adorable pictures of her newborn with her fans on social media.

Yasra is a Pakistani actress and writer known for portraying women in challenging and trying situations and is mostly known to perform female-oriented roles.

She can currently be seen on screen in drama serial Dunk where she essayed the role of the wife of a professor.

Yasra has played the protagonist female role in dramas like Mann Ke Moti, Thora Sa Aasmaan , Woh Dobara and Ustani Jee notably.

On 22nd May, Yasra and her husband Abdul Hadi warmly welcomed their little one, whom they named Ibn e Adam, and shared a glimpse of the new arrival with their fans today.

The actress-cum-writer began her career after she completed her Master’s from London, UK.



Before venturing into acting, Yasra performed on stage and theatre, showcasing her passion for the performing Arts. Her choice of roles also determined the kind of roles which came her way, as she proved to play a character by first understanding the emotions the character underwent, which made her performance stand out.

Yasra gained critical acclaim and was loved by the audience for the portrayal of a single mother in the much-loved drama Mann Ke Moti.