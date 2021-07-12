Home > Entertainment Saba Qamar leaves fans amazed with her new hair color transformation Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 12, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Acclaimed Pakistani superstar Saba Qamar never fails to impress her millions of fans with her gorgeous style statements and fashion transformations. The Cheekh famed actress has recently gone viral on social media as she flaunted her latest hair transformation look.

Taking to the Instagram, the Hindi Medium famed starlet shared her new look as she has colored her hair in red. While posting the latest pictures, Qamar wrote, “Red hair, in my opinion, is dangerous.”

In the pictures, the Baaghi actress can be seen shooting in a red dress in Turkey.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time. On the work front, the Lahore Se Aagey will be next seen in drama serial Tumharay Husn Ke Naam.