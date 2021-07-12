Home > Entertainment In pictures: Prominent showbiz stars attended wedding in Karachi Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 12, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

In pictures: Prominent showbiz stars attended wedding in Karachi

Showbiz industry’s prominent stars were spotted at the Mehndi ceremony of president HUM TV network, Sultana Siddiqui’s grandson last night.

Celebrities including Nida Yasir attended the star-studded mehndi night. Taking to her social media handle, the popular morning show host posted a star studded group selfie on her Instagram stories, which featured stars including, Ali Rehman Khan, Yasir Nawaz, Asad Siddiqui, Kubra Khan, Danish Nawaz, Zara Noor Abbas and Arsalan Naseer.

Nida also mentioned that she has attended a Mehndi ceremony after almost 2 years due to coronavirus pandemic.





The ceremony was a star-sighting event with names like Ushna Shah, Hania Aamir and Bilal Ashraf also being present. The pictures and videos from the star-studded ceremony have been gone viral on social media.

Take a look:







