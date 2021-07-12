Home > Entertainment Cybil Chowdhry trolled by Netizens over remarks on Bella Hadid’s outfit at Cannes Zainab Nasir | July 12, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Cybil Chowdhry trolled by netizens

Cybil Chowdhry faced backlash after commenting on the Palestinian American model Bella Hadid’s outfit at the Cannes Film Festival.

Cybil is a famed model who has now become a recognized name in Pakistan. She has always walked the ramp with grace, elegance and confidence.

The model’s entry into the industry was a gift from her mother on her 16 birthday which seemed to indicate that Cybil started her career at a very young age.

Up till now, Cybil has marked 18 years in the modelling and fashion world.

Recently, Cybil remarked on Bella’s dress on the red carpet of the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Bella was seen clad in an avant-garde gown from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall 2021 to 2022 collection, designed by Daniel Roseberry.

Taking to Twitter, in regard to Bella’s dressing style Cybil wrote, “She could have done better. She’s such a beautiful woman, in my opinion this did nothing for her beauty.”





Bella Hadid’s fans criticized Cybil for spreading toxicity and being judgmental.

However, Cybil clarified that her remarks were misunderstood, and were not meant as criticism.