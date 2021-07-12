Home > Entertainment Yasir Jaswal gushes over his new born son amid warm wishes from fans Zainab Nasir | July 12, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Yasir Jaswal blessed with a baby boy

Yasir Jaswal took to Instagram to share the good news, as he welcomed his new born son Amar.



Yasir is a Pakistani singer, music director, writer and filmmaker, the head of the band Irtaash, and the lead vocalist for band Call.

The singer is an award winner for his excellent music direction. His music videos have always been a hit.

As he ventured into acting, he made his feature film debut with Jalaibee, in 2015.

Lately, Yasir Jaswal and wife Saba were blessed with a baby boy named Amar.

Taking to Instagram, Yasir said a few words as he shared a glimpse of his little one. He captioned, “Say hello to the world Amar.”







Celebrities, stars and singers extended love and good wishes to him.

Yasir Jaswal is the elder brother of Umair and Uzair Jaswal, who are also actors and singers.